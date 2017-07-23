NATIONAL: Fewer restrictions for gay men donating blood

GAY men will be allowed to donate blood three months after having sex instead of a year, under new equalities reforms.

This news comes as part of a government shake-up announced by education secretary Justine Greening.

Fears over infections being passed on through donations from gay men led to an outright ban at the height of the AIDS epidemic but that was cut to 12 months in 2011.

Medical advances mean the time limit will now be reduced again under plans for the NHS in England.

Ms Greening said: ‘This Government is committed to building an inclusive society that works for everyone, no matter what their gender or sexuality and today we’re taking the next step forward.

‘We will build on the significant progress we have made over the past 50 years, tackling some of the historic prejudices that still persist in our laws and giving LGBT people a real say on the issues affecting them.’