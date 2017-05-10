Search

NATIONAL: Girl in Drayton Manor theme park death named

An 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a water ride at Drayton Manor theme park has been named as Evha Jannath.

Staffordshire Police said Evha, from Leicester, was recovered from the water and received advanced life support from ambulance crews.

She was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she later passed away.

Evha was at the park as part of a school trip with the Jameah Girls Academy.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation has now begun.

The park is closed today as a mark of respect.

Police said the family are being treated by specially trained officers.

