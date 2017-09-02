NATIONAL: Government pressured over tumble dryer deaths

FURTHER calls have been made for the government to implement safety recommendations for white goods after a coroner ruled a faulty tumble dryer was the cause of a fire which killed two men.

Bernard Hender, 19, and Doug McTavish, 39, died following the blaze at a flat in Llanrwst, North Wales, on October 10 2014.

An inquest heard it was believed to have started in the door switch of a Hotpoint tumble dryer.

After the inquest concluded on Friday, solicitor for the families Thomas Jervis, of law firm Leigh Day, said: ‘There is clearly a serious safety risk in relation to the manufacture and regulation of white goods in this country and we urge the government to implement the actions that were called for last month by the London Fire Brigade.’

The statement follows the devastating Grenfell Tower fire two months ago, which also started from a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer, killing at least 80 people.

A spokesman for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: ‘Our thoughts are with the families affected by this fire. This government takes product safety very seriously and is monitoring the situation closely.

‘Our product recall website makes it clear to the public which white goods are safe to use at home and we are considering the framework for a national body to support consumers on product safety.