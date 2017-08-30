NATIONAL: Grammar school blocks students from taking A-levels

A GRAMMAR school is facing legal action after it withdrew places for a number of A-level students who failed to achieve certain grades.

St Olave's Grammar School in Orpington, London told two students they could not continue their studies into Year 13 after neither achieved Bs in any of their subjects in the first year of sixth form.

The students were later told they could return to the school but only to study a Btec in health and social care.

Simpson Millar solicitors have now started judicial review proceedings against the school's governing body.

The high-achieving school starts its new term on September 5 and is said to operate a three-pronged policy to 'maintain its exceptional A-level results.'

Its sixth form rules state that Year 12 pupils normally gain three Bs or higher if they wish to complete their studies into Year 13.

An email sent to the school's Year 12 teachers said if a student scored a C, they would not be able to carry on the subject for another year.

The claimants, who can not be named for legal reasons, says the policy is 'irrational.'

Dan Rosenberg, the lawyer acting for the families said: 'We hope that the governing body will now reconsider the policy and its application, and further that the children affected can return to their A-level studies at the start of term with their peers.'

A hearing to determine whether a judicial review will be granted takes place on September 20.