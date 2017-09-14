NATIONAL: Grenfell Tower inquiry to begin today with chairman’s statement

Have your say

A PUBLIC inquiry into the causes of the Grenfell Tower fire will begin today.

Chairman of the probe, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, will deliver his opening statement later – signalling its official launch.

The inquiry will examine the cause of the fire, current high-rise regulations and the actions of local authorities.

Chosen by prime minister Theresa May to lead the inquiry, Mr Moore-Bick will give his address at the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London.

He will not take questions after the hearing, which is expected to last 45 minutes.

It comes after a blaze at a west London tower block left at least 80 people dead in June.