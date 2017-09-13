NATIONAL: Holby City star's daughter who died at Bestival took 'illegal substance' before death

The daughter of a television star took an 'illegal substance' before her death at Bestival, her family have said.

Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, daughter of Holby City star John Michie was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset on Monday.

In a statement to The Sun, the family said that they did not believe 'any malice' was involved in her time at the festival.

They stated that Ms Michie 'appears to have taken an illegal substance' and that their 'hearts are broken by the horrific tragedy.'

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering the 25-year-old and supplying a Class A drug was released under investigation by police last night.

A spokesman from Dorset Police said: 'An initial post-mortem examination took place on September 11, which should no clear signs of an assault.

'However, further examinations will need to take place over the coming weeks, including toxicology, in order to establish if there are any substances in her system or other suspicious circumstances.'