NATIONAL: Mobile customers overcharged by providers after contracts end, research suggests

MAJOR mobile phone companies are overcharging their customers.

Providers EE, Three and Vodafone continue to charge customers for the mobile handsets they buy as part of a contract – even after the cost of the phone has been paid off, research suggests.

An investigation carried out by Citizens Advice discovered that customers who do not renew an existing contract with the firms are charged an extra £22 per month on average.

In response to the claims, the government has recommended firms inform customers when the full cost of their handset is paid off.