NATIONAL: Ophelia loses hurricane status

STORM Ophelia is set to make landfall in the UK later on today, according to forecasts.

Remnants of Ophelia – which was previously classified as a hurricane as it travelled across the Atlantic – is set to batter the UK and Ireland with winds of up to 80mph, with the Met Office warning of a potential ‘danger to life’.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The MoD has three battalions – 1,200 personnel in total – permanently on standby to assist with contingencies.

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said that while storms with these wind speeds tend to happen at this time of year, the one on its way is ‘quite a substantial system’ and added that he would describe it as ‘pretty exceptional’.