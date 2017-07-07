NATIONAL: ‘Other people potentially involved’ in Manchester attack

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi did not act alone, police suspect.

Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated his bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariane Grande concert on May 22.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit (NWCTU), said officers were ‘engaged’ with the authorities in war-torn Libya where Salman’s brother, Hashem, is currently being held.

Mr Jackson has refused to rule out further arrests as the investigation continues.

He said: ‘We don’t have evidence of a large network. We do however suspect others were either aware or complicit in the knowledge of this attack.

‘This is a live criminal investigation where central to it are 22 murdered people, with grieving families.

‘We are examining all sorts of lines of inquiry and it is possible more arrests and searches will take place.

‘This investigation is likely to run on for many more months to come.’