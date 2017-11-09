NATIONAL: PM faces cabinet reshuffle after Priti Patel resigns

PRIME minister Theresa May is facing a second reshuffle in a week following Priti Patel’s resignation.

Theresa May accepted the resignation of her international development secretary after Ms Patel acknowledged that secret meetings with senior Israeli figures ‘fell below the high standards’ expected of a cabinet minister.

Her decision to appoint Gavin Williamson as defence secretary after Sir Michael Fallon’s resignation last week was openly criticised by some of her MPs.

In her resignation letter Ms Patel said: ‘I accept that in meeting with organisations and politicians during a private holiday in Israel my actions fell below the high standards that are expected of a secretary of state.’

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt is one of the potential candidates for the role – you can read more on that story here.