NATIONAL: Public sector pay cap could be removed

POLICE and prison officers are apparently in line for a pay rise with the government set to lift the 1% cap on public sector pay rises for both sectors.

Ministers are expected to accept recommendations for higher pay rises this week, paving the way for similar increases for other public sector workers, according to reports.

The move would come after weeks of pressure on prime minister Theresa May and chancellor Philip Hammond to give public sector workers a pay rise from Labour, trade unions and some Convervative Party members.

Shadow police minister Louise Haigh said: ‘It is long past time to stop dithering and take action.

‘The government has spent seven years asking the police to do ever more while slashing their pay year after year, leading to rock bottom morale and skyrocketing resignations.

‘We hope that ministers will finally listen to us and agree a fully funded and fair pay settlement for police officers this week.’