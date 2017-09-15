NATIONAL: Reports of ‘explosion’ at London train station

Have your say

Emergency services have been called to a station in London after reports of an explosion.

The Press Association has reported the incident happened on a District Line tube train at Parsons Green station in west London.

Pictures appeared to show an explosion in a bucket towards the rear of a train.

A Metro reporter said passengers suffered facial burns.

The Metropolitan Police said: ‘We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green Tube station. Officers are in attendance.’

British Transport Police said: ‘We’re aware of an incident at Parsons Green station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed.’

Transport for London said it is ‘investigating an incident at Parsons Green’ and urged customers travelling between Wimbledon and Earls Court to use alternative routes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We are on scene alongside the Metropolitan Police at Parsons Green.’

London Fire Brigade said they were called to the incident at 8.21am on Friday.