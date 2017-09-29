NATIONAL: Ryanair must compensate travellers by 5pm – or face regulatory action

TIME is running out for a major airline to compensate its customers.

Irish carrier Ryanair has until 5pm to reimburse thousands of inconvenienced travellers, or it could face regulatory action.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) may act if the travel provider fails to repay or sort out alternative transport for customers after it enforced massive cancellations to its services.

After about 20,000 flights were scrapped by the budget airline because of a miscalculation of pilot leave, the CAA instructed Ryanair to inform passengers they are entitled to be re-routed by another provider.

In a letter, the aviation authority – which oversees the UK – also told the firm it must publicly state its intention to reimburse expenses for affected customers.

More than 400,000 travellers are expected to see their plans disrupted by the cuts, which will see flights grounded between November and March.

Have you been affected by the cancellations? Here’s what you need to do.