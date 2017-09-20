NATIONAL: Ryanair passengers ‘told to pay twice for extras’

PASSENGERS who re-booked flights after Ryanair announced mass cancellations have reported having to pay again if they had chosen to pick seats or take hold luggage.

The travellers who were offered free replacement flights discovered they were not refunded for charges on extras paid on their original booking, leaving them having to pay twice.

Ryanair is shelving up to 50 flights a day over the next two weeks – saying it is aware of the issue and any customers who were double charged for seats or hold luggage will be refunded.

Alex Neill, managing director of home products and services at Which?, said: ‘It’s outrageous that Ryanair passengers who have had already to endure huge inconvenience are essentially being double charged for booking seating and luggage.

‘The airline must quickly ensure affected passengers are re-booked, fully refunded and automatically compensated without having to jump through hoops.’