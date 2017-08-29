NATIONAL: Six family members feared dead as Storm Harvey continues to batter Texas

SIX members of a family are feared dead as a hurricane continues to batter the state of Texas.

While the storm has already led to three confirmed deaths, authorities have warned that the worst may be yet to come.

Texas National Guardsmen rescue a resident by boat during flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Photo: US Department of Defence

The hurricane has crippled much of Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States, after four consecutive days of rain.

Harvey is the most severe hurricane to hit the US in the past 13 years, having generated a level of rainfall that would normally be seen just once in more than 1,000 years.