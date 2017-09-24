NATIONAL: Teenage boy held by police after acid attack

SIX people have been injured after a noxious substance was thrown during an incident at an east London shopping mall.

Three of the victims needed hospital treatment after they were hit with the substance during an alleged altercation between two groups of males at the Stratford Centre.

Horrified onlookers reported scenes of panic in the aftermath of the incident which was first feared to be a series of random attacks.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident on Saturday evening.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: ‘During this incident a noxious substance was thrown. When the liquid was thrown, both groups ran from the scene.’