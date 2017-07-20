NATIONAL: Third of dementia cases ‘entirely preventable’, say scientists

SCIENTISTS say a third of dementia cases could be entirely preventable.
The claim comes as experts stress cases could be avoided if people make environmental and lifestyle changes during childhood.
The panel, which comprised 24 international experts, identified a range of variable risk factors they believe account for around 35% of all instances of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
These factors were said impact people at different stages in life, having accumulating effects.
