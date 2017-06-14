NATIONAL: Video shows huge blaze in London tower block catastrophe

A massive blaze has engulfed a block of flats in west London with witnesses reporting people being trapped in their homes and many dead.

Residents who escaped the devastating fire at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington spoke of others trapped and screaming for help, with some holding children from windows and others jumping from upper floors.

The fire took hold quickly

Pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing the block and a plume of smoke visible across the capital, while others showed residents looking out of windows in the block.

The leader of Kensington and Chelsea Borough Nick Paget-Brown said "several hundred" people would have been in the block when the fire broke out at around 1am today.

London's fire commissioner confirmed this morning that a number of people have died in an "unprecedented" blaze that engulfed the tower block