NATIONAL: Women-only swimming classes axed at centre after complaint says it was 'discriminating against men'

WOMEN-ONLY swimming classes have been axed at a leisure centre after an equality complaint said that it was discriminatory against men.

Sessions at Pulse leisure centre in Dursley, Gloucestershire have now been changed to adults only.

Stroud District Council said they hoped that people 'would understand that we have to abide by the law.'

The classes have been run at the centre for years, taking place for an hour once a week.

From next month, the classes will be open to both men and women, all following a single complaint.

A spokesman for the council said: 'We have run these ladies-only sessions for years but we were recently contacted to justify why we ran them, as single-sex classes are likely to be in breach of the Equalities Act 2010.

'Consequently we've had to change the sessions to adults-only swims.

'While this may not be ideal for everyone, we hope they will understand we have to abide by the law.'