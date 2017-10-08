Navy cake sale fundraisers

STAFF at HMS Collingwood were spoilt for choice recently when the Establishment held no less than six cake sales as part of the Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Treats on offer included red velvet cake, cheese scones, pavlovas, quiches and brownies.

Hayley Packer, who organised the coffee morning in the Integrated Training Support Centre (ITSC), said: ‘Without their amazing support we wouldn’t be able to raise the money for Macmillan who we support every year.’

Sue Haigh, who organised the Future Training Unit’s (FTU) coffee morning, added: ‘At some point in our lives a relative, friend or someone we have known through the services has been affected by this disease

Macmillan Cancer Support is an invaluable service to those not only going through treatment but also their families.

In addition to the coffee mornings, the FTU held a DVD sale and hosted some of the crew of the new Queen Elizabeth

Carrier to cakes whilst training support team supervisor Rosemary Filtness organised a bake-off style challenge for her department which was won by John MacDonald with a Victoria sponge.

The navy training school in Fareham raised a total of £1,553 collected from all the day’s events.