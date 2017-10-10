‘Nearly New’ sale set to support charity

PARENTS will be gathering for a charity fundraiser next month.

The NCT Nearly New sale will see high-quality baby and toddlers’ clothes, toys and equipment for sale on Sunday, November 5 at Thorngate Halls, Gosport, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

NCT supports parents through the first 100 days of parenthood, from pregnancy to the first two years of a child’s life.

The Nearly New sales allow people to not only purchase items for their child, but also sell on items that are no longer needed. The sales are not limited to NCT members, but are open to everyone who is interested in attending.

Treasurer of the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent branch, Kerry Donovan, said: ‘Our volunteers ensure that the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains.

‘Whether you’re buying, selling or both you can be sure you’re helping to support other parents in Gosport and Lee by funding NCT’s vital work.’