‘Need for action’ noted for Hampshire care at home services

HAMPSHIRE County Council has recognised the need to take action for care at home services.

Healthwatch Hampshire has published a report, having spoken to more than 850 people about their experiences with their care at home (domiciliary care) services.

Seventy per cent of respondents did not feel adequately involved in the selection of their care provider.

Around half said that they accepted their arrangements, rather than agreed to them because of a lack of alternatives.

Recommendations have been made that have been recognised by the council.

Steve Manley, manager at Healthwatch Hampshire, said: ‘We welcome the response of Hampshire County Council and will continue to work alongside local commissioners and providers to ensure that patient views and experiences are at the heart of their decision making.

‘We hope that this report can be used to benefit those who receive care at home services and their carers.’