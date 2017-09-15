New city services for people with disabilities are officially launched

SERVICES helping people with disabilities develop skills and live independent lives have officially opened.

Make and Gig Buddies, part of the Aldingbourne Trust, launched last week with a bake off, fashion show and live music.

Based on Cornwall Road, in Fratton, Make supports people learning new skills and gives them the chance to use them in the community, while Gig Buddies is a befriending service where participants are matched to volunteers who have the same interests.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Ken Ellcome was invited to officially launch the new services.

Michelle McKinley Bell, Aldingbourne’s enterprise and development manager, said: ‘I would like to personally thank the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Lady Mayoress for officially launching Make and Gig Buddies by unveiling the plaque and cutting of the cake.

‘All the people we support were really pleased to have met you all.’

Make is open six days a week between 9.30am and 4.30pm. It currently has several vacancies for adults with disabilities. Anyone interested in joining the team should email sarahm@aldingbourne.org.