New community choir to start in Portsmouth

A COMMUNITY choir is throwing open its doors to new members next week.

The Fine Voice Academy has created the group at its new studios at St Cuthbert’s Centre, in Copnor. The first weekly session takes place between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 10.

No experience is needed for people wanting to join and there will be no auditions. Members will be taught how to sing without any pressure or obligation to perform.

The first session is free with a £16-a-month subscription fee after that. For details email info@finevoice.co.uk.