New concept art revealed for Portsmouth's ice rink this Christmas

A NEW concept design shows how the ice rink in Guildhall Square will look this winter.

Skate Portsmouth, who have signed a six-year deal with Portsmouth City Council, will put the rink in place every Christmas up until 2023.

The new image was released by the group yesterday.

As previously reported in The News, the council gave the green light to the proposals earlier this year.

It will be surrounded by Christmas trees and a new wooden chalet bar to be built next to the Civic Offices.

Construction on the rink will get underway from early next month.

Skaters will be able to take to the ice from Saturday, November 18 with the rink open until January 2 next year.

It will be big enough for 215 skaters per session.