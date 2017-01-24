New freezing fog and ice warning issued for Portsmouth overnight

A new Met Office warning for freezing fog and ice has been issued for Portsmouth.

Forecasters are warning of areas of fog, some dense, forming during this evening and lasting until tomorrow morning.

The fog is expected to widespread through the night, with icy patches on roads and paths.

Travel conditions in Portsmouth, as well as Hampshire and the rest of the south east, are expected to be difficult and there could be delays to air travel.

The weather warning is in place from 6pm tonight to 11am tomorrow morning.