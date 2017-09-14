New Jane Austen £10 note enters circulation

Have your say

A NEW banknote has entered circulation.

A new-look £10 note featuring the face of Hampshire author Jane Austen will begin changing hands today.

The new tenner is the first Bank of England note to yield a feature helping blind and partially-sighted users.

Developed with the help of the RNIB, the polymer note features a series of raised dots in its top left-hand corner.

It is made from the same material as the latest £5 note, released last year, which features the face of former British prime minister Winston Churchill.

While the new cash will hit tills from today, spenders are advised they can still use their paper £10 notes.

These however will eventually be drawn from circulation next year, with three months notice set to be given before the change.

The new £10 note was unveiled in July.