New literary partnership supported by town’s MP

Have your say

AN INITIATIVE to get adults back into reading has been supported by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

Gosport and Fareham-based charity We Can Read has teamed up with Jobcentre Plus in Gosport High Street.

The scheme will give help to adults on Tuesday mornings in the Jobcentre from 10am-12pm.

One-to-one coaching will be provided, with the aim of tackling the issues non-readers face in getting employment.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I have been a passionate advocate of We Can Read for many years now and am thrilled that this new collaboration will enable more local people to access their support.

‘Improved literacy not only opens doors to employment, but also improves self-confidence and increases independence.

‘Taking the first step towards better reading skills can be daunting, so ensuring support services are easily available is really important.

‘I look forward to following the progress of this exciting new partnership.’