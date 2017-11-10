NICKY PYBUS: Help us make Christmas sparkle

The pioneer minister at St Philip’s, Cosham and St Peter and St Paul, Wymering is invited families to join in with a fun event at the church.

COME and help us to create a bit of Christmas spirit outside your local church.

For the first time, we’re decorating a big community Christmas tree to go outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Wymering – and we need your help to make it really sparkle.

The idea of the Wymering Community Christmas Tree is that everyone from the local community can get involved in decorating it together.

We’re meeting inside the church hall in Medina Road from 3.30pm on Thursday, November 16, so families can bring their children after school.

It’s the time when we would normally host Messy Church, so many families will be familiar with meeting at that time.

We’ll make the decorations and put them on the tree together, then all share a buffet tea from 4.30pm.

If you’d like to join us, please bring some food to share.

Then at 5pm, the deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Lee Mason, will switch on the lights on the tree.

Even if you can’t join us earlier in the afternoon, you’re very welcome to come and watch the big switch-on.

And then there will be carol-singing around the tree from 5.30pm, with free mince pies and mulled wine. There’ll also be a collection for Children in Need.

We’re doing this because we want to involve everyone in the local community in our Christmas celebrations.

It’s not something we want to do in the church, behind closed, doors, but with everyone’s help and participation.

The Christmas message of love, hope, peace and joy is for everyone, whether you go to church or not, and we hope that the Wymering Community Christmas Tree will remind everyone about the real meaning of Christmas.

We’d like to express our sincere thanks to Churchers Solicitors and Revis & Co Accountancy Services in Cosham for very kindly offering to sponsor the tree and lights.

We are also organising a Highbury Community Christmas Tree outside St Philip’s Church, Cosham this year.

Everyone is welcome to make a decoration for it at the St Philip’s Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 18, from midday until 3pm.

The Wymering Christmas Fayre is from 10am-2pm on November 25th.

n St Peter and St Paul Church is in Medina Road, Wymering. The main Sunday service is 9.15am.

Go to wymeringparish.org.uk.