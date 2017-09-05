Nine-year-old Sam turns £1 into a profitable home business selling seashells from the seashore

A YOUNG boy has kick-started his very own business after taking on a school challenge.

Nine-year-old Sam Lowe from Hayling Island has turned £1 into more than £60 after setting up a nautical photo frame business from home.

Schoolboy Sam Lowe with some of his creations Picture: Habibur Rahman

He was challenged by his teachers at Cornerstone Church of England Primary School in Whiteley to make the most of a £1 coin over the summer holidays.

As the break now draws to a close, he is revelling in more than £60 worth of profit.

Sam, who lives at North Shore Road with his mum Sarah-Jayne and his siblings Daniel and Sky, said: ‘My mum came up with the idea but I heard it and thought “this might actually be good”.

‘So, I started it and it went really well. I’ve had really good fun.’

Each hand-crafted at his dining room table, every one of Sam’s frames are made up of seashells picked up from the beach at the end of his garden.

Once collected in buckets, often with the help of his family, these are then attached to photo frames he buys from an assortment of local shops.

Sam’s mum Sarah-Jayne, 41, says she is proud of her son for getting the business going.

She said: ‘I didn’t expect this. Initially we went down to a car boot sale to try and sell some of the frames and we did rather well and quite enjoyed it.

‘With some left over I thought I’d put a post on Facebook to see if anyone was interested in the odd one or two.

‘Well, before we knew it, we got about 200 likes and an order book as long as my arm – we didn’t know which way was up.’

While Sam will hand his profits back to school tomorrow to be donated to charity, his family says the challenge has paved the way for something long-term.

His mum said: ‘Because he has so much interest and so many potential orders, I’ve started a website for him and over the next few holidays he is going to be making more and taking orders for Christmas.

‘I have spent a lot of time with Sam because of this and it’s been really lovely.

‘It’s given us something to talk about and concentrate on.’

Ten per cent of what Sam makes in the future will be donated to charity, with the rest acting as a source of pocket money.

Reflecting, Sam said: ‘I love the frames. I’m happy with what I’ve done.’