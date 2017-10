Have your say

POLICE have said no-one has been arrested after a serious crash.

As reported, a 47-year-old man from Fareham was taken to Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday.

He was injured in crash with a skip lorry at the junction of Hilsea Crescent and Northern Parade in Portsmouth at 4.10pm.

Police have appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170413847.