No decision made on Prime Minister’s plans for grammar schools in Hampshire

Hampshire’s education executive says the county council is not certain to reintroduce grammar schools, despite plans issued by the Prime Minister.

Theresa May has stated her intention to introduce new grammar schools in areas in which there is a demand for them.

However, Hampshire County Council has yet to make a decision if they will change its thriving schools to grammar schools.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Executive Member for Education for Hampshire County Council, said: ‘At the moment we have made no decision on whether to go back to grammar schools. It is still early days and we are waiting to see the details.

‘However, what we can say is that they cannot go back to what they were like 50 years ago when they were once successful.

‘Hampshire youngsters are performing favourably compared to grammar schools in the county and it shows that our system is working.

‘What the Prime Minister has said is that not all schools will be going back to being grammar schools and that is something we are pleased about.’

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, said: ‘Our new Prime Minister has been clear that we need to build a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.

‘There needs to be a range of options to allow more children to access a school that will enable them to reach their full potential.

‘With this in mind I think it is important to leave our options open at this stage.’