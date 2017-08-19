Now you can buy a ‘carrier’ bag!

Have your say

YOU’VE seen the new carrier, now you can support the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity by buying a ‘carrier’ bag.

To celebrate the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth into Portsmouth on Wednesday, the charity is selling the bags.

The limited-edition hessian bags feature a picture of the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier.

They are £6 with all the proceeds going to the RNRM charity.

As previously reported, thousands of people lined Southsea and Old Portsmouth earlier this week to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth into her home port for the first time.

To buy a bag visit rnrmc.org.uk/shop/hmsqe-carrier-bag.