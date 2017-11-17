Nursery group bans glitter on Christmas cards

CHILDREN are to be banned from using glitter at a group of nurseries due to concerns about the damage it does to the environment.

The substance, loved by youngsters for making Christmas cards and baubles, is being banished at Tops Day Nurseries – a chain of 19 nurseries across the south of England, one of which is in 1000 Lakeside, Portsmouth.

Managing director Cheryl Hadland said: ‘You can see when the children are taking their bits of craft home and there’s glitter on the cardboard, it blows off and into the air and on to the road, and it’s only a tiny little bit, but we’ve got 3,000 children and they’re all doing Christmas craft at the moment, so we’ve got glitter everywhere.

‘So here we are wrecking the place for them, and I didn’t even know.

‘I’ve been running the nurseries for 27 years and I had no idea that we were doing all that damage. You can’t really recycle it because it’s so small, you can’t separate it from anything.’