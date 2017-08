Have your say

With more than 100 gins on offer, connoisseurs of the beverage were in their element at Portsmouth Gin Festival.

The Guildhall played host to more than 1,200 guests who made the most of cocktail bars, food tents, and entertainment.

Sophie Good shows off the vast array of gins on display

Sophie Good shows off the vast array of gins on display

James Irwin, Ashley Brooks, Karen Brooks and John Brooks raise a glass of mother's ruin

Darren Hopkins, Mimi Hopkins and Cameron Smyth enjoy the festival