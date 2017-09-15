One lane blocked on A27 near Portsmouth after collision

Have your say

One lane has been blocked on the A27 eastbound this afternoon after a collision near Portsmouth.

Highways England said the fourth lane is blocked between the A2030 Eastern Road and A3M at Farlington.

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 12 at Port Solent.

Crews from the traffic agency are at the scene of the collision helping to clear the road.

A picture posted on social media appears to show a car and a van near the central reservation.