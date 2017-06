One lane has been blocked on the M27 this morning after a collision.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said there are long delays on the westbound route just before Junction 8 at the Windhover interchange.

A lorry and a car have been involved in the crash, the AA has said.

Police are on their way to the scene.

Traffic is stretching back from Junction 8 to Junction 9 at Whiteley.

More to follow.