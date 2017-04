There are delays on the M27 this evening after a crash involving a motorbike took place.

The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 10 was closed, but has now been re-opened, and traffic is still queuing back to the Junction 9 Park Gate Interchange.

Highways England tweeted that a motorbike had been involved, and that police were on the scene.

Police said the male motorbike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.