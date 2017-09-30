Open day at leisure centres

Have your say

LEISURE centres will be offering the use of their facilities free of charge to visitors to celebrate 20 years since opening.

Horizon Leisure Centres in Havant and Waterlooville, which are both award-winning facilities, will host an open day this Sunday.

Visitors will have access to the swimming pools and indoor children’s play centres as well as indoor sports activities, bouncy castle, and adventure play at Havant Leisure Centre.

Chief executive Howard Broad thanked their customers for their support over the past 20 years.

He said: ‘We are proud to have run the two leisure centres for 20 years on behalf of Havant Borough Council and of our record of continually improving the facilities.

‘We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support.’