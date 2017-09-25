Opening weekend for retirement home

THE date for the opening of a new retirement home has been announced.

Simmonds Lodge in Drayton will be open for people to view on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.

Visitors to the lodge on Havant Road will be given the chance to view the one and two-bedroom apartments for sale, while being treated to sparkling wine and other refreshments.

The event is from 11am to 3pm on both days. Simmonds Lodge, which is owned by Churchill Retirement Living, comprises of 51 apartments, with prices starting at £258,950.

Deborah Waldeck, regional marketing executive at Churchill Retirement Living, said: ‘This is the perfect opportunity for potential purchasers to see all that Simmonds Lodge has to offer.

‘The low maintenance apartments at the Lodge have been designed to make life easier and more enjoyable in retirement years and offer security, peace of mind and independent living for our owners, while being surrounded by a friendly, new community. Plus visitors can find out more about some of the incentives available to help them make the move.’

For more information call (023) 9280 7579.