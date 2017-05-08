Opera star to perform at Copnor church

AN EVENING of opera with an international soprano is being held at a church.

Alyona Kistenyova will be performing at St Cuthbert’s Church, in Copnor, on Sunday.

Winner of international competitions and a regular performer at Italian festivals, Ms Kistenyova is currently touring in the UK.

She has toured in Europe, the Ukraine and Russia and is the first soprano of the National Opera of Odessa.

She will be joined by tenor Simon Long, pianist Elizabeth Zynevych and the Fine Voice Academy, based at St Cuthbert’s Centre on Lichfield Road.

All profits from the evening will go to Fine Voice Academy to help pay for its visit to Ghana, West Africa.

Tickets for the event, on May 14 between 6pm and 8.30pm, are £10. Visit finevoice.co.uk.