AMANDA HARLAND: It’s my dream to see you achieve yours

I’M PREPARING for a busy January as people vow to make this the year that they achieve their dream weight.

The latest research conducted by Slimming World shows that people shouldn’t feel limited by past weight loss attempts and should instead aim high for the weight they would love to be, and get the support they need to achieve it.

Amanda after she lost weight with Slimming World

A national study of 24,457 people with a body mass index (BMI) in the obese category looked at the impact of target setting, and found that the more ambitious the target, the more weight people lose – regardless of their starting weight.

In Portsmouth, about 25.1 per cent of people are overweight and, nationwide, millions of people are expected to set themselves the target of losing weight this January.

A Slimming World group is the best place to get motivational support along with care and camaraderie to learn to make simple, healthy changes to lose weight and keep it off.

No dream is out of reach at Slimming World.

Whether it’s to lose 10lbs or 10 stones, fit into a size 12 dress or a suit you’ve grown out of, run around with the kids or run a 10k race – together, me and the members of the Somers Town Slimming World group can help to get you there.

We never tell members what they should weigh, and so all new members chose their own target weight when they join.

However much you’d love to lose, we know how much more motivating it is when you’re aiming for a weight you dream to be rather than a weight you’re told you should be or think is easily achievable – and now we have the research to prove it.

I know what it’s like to struggle with your weight and, having lost two stones as a Slimming World member after joining, I also understand what a huge difference understanding how slimmers feel and offering the right kind of support can make to your chances of achieving your weight loss goals.

It’s my dream to see my members achieve their dreams.

In my group, members set targets, share recipes, challenges and solutions and celebrate success together, which is so important to a successful journey.

Many find they have so much more energy, and become much more active by starting small and finding something fun – whether it’s walking the kids to school, a dance class or washing the car – it all absolutely counts!

Amanda is a Slimming World consultant in Somerstown