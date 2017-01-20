Celebrity Big Brother has become uncomfortable viewing

What’s been happening on reality TV this week is quite frightening.

I know I sometimes moan about reality TV and genuinely, hand on heart, have never watched the likes of The Only Way Is Essex or Made In Chelsea (mostly because I fear my brain cells will become more fried than they are already).

But I admit I have been watching this year’s Celebrity Big Brother and, up to this point, have rather enjoyed it.

On the whole, the housemates have all got on rather well and even the dreaded ‘Speidi’ – Spencer and Heidi from The Hills (An American reality TV series that really kickstarted the growth of reality TV programming) – have been rather pleasant.

But after some shock evictions and walkouts, Big Brother decided to put some more housemates in – one of whom was Portsmouth’s very own Kim Woodburn.

I interviewed Kim a few years ago when she was at the Kings Theatre and I have to admit she was a lovely, charming lady. It was a pleasure to chat to her.

But I have to say that is a far cry from what I’ve seen of her on the TV this week.

Don’t get me wrong, working in TV myself I understand more than most how producers will often manipulate a situation for better viewing. But this really takes the biscuit.

It’s now become uncomfortable viewing rather than entertaining. Since Kim arrived she’s caused nothing but mayhem. But rather than think ‘good for her’, you’re just left feeling awkward because it’s all really unjust and totally bizarre.

She has just screamed at the others – mostly Nicola McLean – for absolutely nothing.

Of course we don’t get to see minute by minute what goes on in the house. But it got so bad on Wednesday evening that, for the first time in its history (I think) producers had to get security guards into the house to prevent a bust-up from escalating.

This isn’t entertaining and, quite honestly, it makes me question whether some of the housemates should be put through this kind of trauma.

It’s downright outrageous.

IT’S SO RARE THAT LOVE ACTUALLY LASTS IN THE HOLLYWOOD WORLD

There’ve been rumours for quite some time that Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West are on the verge of splitting.

You can’t be one of the most famous couples in the world and not be the subject of speculation.

One half has recently been the victim of a robbery and the other has had to cancel all work engagements and seek help for alleged ‘sleep deprivation’.

Of course the world wants to know the details of their married life – and why shouldn’t they?

Kim and her family have made their fortune out of allowing the world to know their every move.

I hope they stay together. But although you can have fortune and fame, it’s so rare that love actually lasts in Hollywood.

I EXPECT OBAMAS TO RETURN TO THE WHITE HOUSE ONE DAY

By the time you read this, Barack Obama will have spent his last day in the White House.

After serving two terms, he’s had no choice but to step down as president. In his place will come ex-reality TV star and businessman Donald Trump.

I’m not quite sure how America got to a position where today a great man, possibly one of the best, steps down and in comes someone who stands for pretty much the opposite.

It may be a difficult time ahead and the world is watching.

But I don’t think this will be the last time we see the Obamas in the White House.

Mark my words, Michelle Obama has shone like no other First Lady and will run for the presidency just as soon as she can.