CHERYL GIBBS: Embarrassed to find that my undies were on show

It’s the little things in life that I appreciate the most – a simple gesture, a nice glass of wine...and a wardrobe.

Yep, a wardrobe. I can’t tell you how excited I’ve been about getting our wardrobe installed this week.

After living in our new place in Clanfield for five months and having piles of clothes on the floor in our spare room, we found McGowans Carpentry in Portsmouth.

We enlisted them to create for us a mammoth floor-to-ceiling wardrobe that stretches the entire length of our bedroom.

Jack, who owns and runs the company, is the nicest young lad in the world and super-professional.

He didn’t at all make fun of my complete lack of knowledge when it comes to anything DIY, even if (according to my husband Matt) I asked the most ridiculous questions.

I thought my requests might have been a little too, well, demanding, but oh no.

Jack came to the rescue and I have never been more excited to put jumpers on hangers.

Seriously, I am slightly worried about my response – it was like I had won a holiday.

I mean, I know I find more joy in doing up this house than our last one, because we knew we were never going to stay there, despite living there almost nine years.

But honestly, all I could think about whilst at work was going home to see our new wardrobe.

Is this normal? Probably not. It wasn’t until we started putting our stuff in said new wardrobe that I realised all my underwear that I’d stored in an open suitcase in the spare room was on display for all to see – how embarrassing!

Not just because there are some things in life that should remain secret, but also because my whites aren’t exactly white – they are what I like to call ‘egg shell’ white having repeatedly been put in the wash with the odd black item.

It takes quite a lot to make me embarrassed, but thanks to our new mammoth wardrobe they are now safely hidden behind a closet door, where no-one else can see them! Perhaps a trip to M&S is in order…

AND THIS IS THE MAN ABOUT TO TAKE OVER AS US PRESIDENT?

Who has watched snippets from the Golden Globes ceremony this week?

Even if you haven’t, you’d be hard pushed to not have heard about the controversy around Meryl Streep’s speech.

The Oscar-winning actress chose the awards to voice her very strong opinions on Donald Trump.

Not holding back at all, Meryl launched into a tirade, blasting the president-elect and holding him accountable for perceived bullying tactics.

An unimpressed Mr Trump then took to Twitter to respond to her speech, choosing not to rise above it, but to call her an ‘over-rated actress’.

And this is the man about to take over one of the most powerful countries in the world. Hmmm.

DOCUMENTING MY JOURNEY TO BECOME A RESPONSIBLE EATER

I’ve started a veggie blog to document my efforts at becoming a better vegetarian.

Having been one for 27 years, I’ve never really explored what I should and shouldn’t be eating.

I kind of just became a vegetarian, cutting out meat and fish, but not really exploring what I should eat in their place.

Over the past couple of years I’ve really become more interested in food and how different foods can have such an enormous impact on our well-being and happiness.

As you all know I’ve been on a bit of a yo-yo diet for years and I’m hoping that my blog badveggie.co.uk will allow me to document my journey so I can become a more responsible eater.

Check out the blog and please do leave your feedback.