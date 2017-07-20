CHERYL GIBBS: Forget Glasto, Leigh Park’s the place for festivals

Forget Reading, Glastonbury and V Festival – Leigh Park and Southsea are where the festivals are at.

Well, they were last weekend, when I had two days full of festival fun.

It started on Saturday night when we were invited to friends Steve and Kat McKerrs’ annual house party at Leigh Park.

I didn’t think too much about it and although I had heard it was festival-themed, I didn’t have any preconceived expectations of what it would be like.

Short of it being hosted in a field, it couldn’t have been more on point if it tried.

It was mostly held outside and thankfully the weather was in our favour. They decorated the entire garden with lanterns, outdoor lights and fire pits – awesome.

Most of the guests (not us) really paid homage to the theme by dressing up in festival gear. Kat and many of the other girls wore festivalesque make-up with glitter face paints to look the part.

Me? Well I looked like I was off to a meeting. But let’s move on from that and just say the lesson has been learnt.

They had an awesome DJ playing a set in the corner of the garden and having been to Ibiza I can tell you his music was on point. Then there was the chill-out tent in a corner of the garden, with bean bags, cushions and fairy lights… oh ,and did I mention they put tents up for guests to stay over and on entry you were given your very own ‘McKerr festival 2017’ wristband?!

Quite honestly, I’ve never been to such a house party, so congratulations to the McKerrs – perhaps they could charge next year and open to the public?

The festival theme continued on Sunday when we went to Southsea Food Festival for an afternoon of the best food south of London.

It was such a cool atmosphere, with a small bandstand area with live music, live food demonstrations and yummy tastings.

I love Southsea and with the sun shining, the music playing and the most amazing smells coming from every corner of Palmerston and Obsorne roads, it really was the perfect way to end our festival weekend.

TWO YEARS ON AND IT’S BACK TO ‘OUR’ CHURCH FOR WEDDING JOY

Tomorrow our best friends James and Kelly are getting married at St Mary’s Church in Fratton – where Matt and I got married more than two years ago now.

I couldn’t be happier for them and so thrilled to be sharing their special day.

They’ve asked me to do a reading at the church which will be lovely. Matt is best man so he has the speech to do at the reception.

We went to the church rehearsal this week and met Father Bob again who will be presiding over their wedding as he did ours.

It was so lovely to see him again and be back in the church where we made our vows.

I’m so very excited for James and Kelly and I wish them all the luck in the world for tomorrow and for their future together.

DIET OF COCKTAILS AND BUFFETS MEAN I’LL NEVER LOOK LIKE DAVINA

Davina McCall has built quite the fitness empire around her. This week she treated fans to photos of her on holiday ‘relaxing’ – mostly bikini shots of her exercising.

On her ‘rest day’ she decided to go for a run, paddleboard and swim. Some rest day.

She does look good, although in my opinion has gone too far with the abs. She has a washboard stomach, but looks a little too muscly. Perhaps I’m jealous.

The only time I felt compelled to work-out on holiday was on my hen-do, two weeks before our wedding. I had a size eight wedding dress to get into.

Since then it’s all about cocktails and the all-inclusive buffet for me on holiday!

Perhaps that’s why I don’t look like that?