CHERYL GIBBS: I’m so proud of hubby’s run for our little niece Hollie

I’ve been with my hubby Matt since I was 17 and he was 19 – almost 18 years together.

When he was 22 he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

You can imagine it hit us both like a ton of bricks.

But my priority was always to do whatever I could to keep him healthy, which is easier said than done.

Over the years I’ve tried my best and I’m always getting told off for mothering him too much.

But, as anyone who’s ever had to sit back and watch their loved one suffer will tell you, you feel totally helpless.

So, whatever you can do to help, you do. And for me, that’s mothering him a bit to make sure he’s eating well and has warm clothing when he’s working outside.

They are just small things, but it’s what I can do to help.

In a couple of months, Matt is running the Great South Run for our niece Hollie Grant who has alopecia – a condition that has meant all her hair has fallen out.

He’s not supposed to run because the impact on his knees is not good for someone with his condition.

But when Hollie’s dad Steve said he was taking part in the run to raise funds for Hollie, there was no argument – he was doing it with him.

My brother-in-law Shaun and a close family friend, Del, will be joining them.

Me being me, I immediately worried about his health and I asked him not to do it.

But he was adamant he wanted to show Hollie as much support as possible and to show her that being different is okay.

I think in their own unique way they have a little bond because they both deal with something that makes them different to everyone else.

Matt can only do one run a week to avoid any damage to his knees, but, boy, is he making that run count. He’s running eight and a half miles – this is a guy who’s not run for the last 10 years.

He’s absolutely determined to show Hollie how much support she has now and as she gets older and perhaps in a small way he needs to do it for himself too.

He’d really appreciate any donations, even a small amount. Please do so by visiting justgiving.com/mattkingston.

HOLLY’S PAYRISE IS A SMALL STEP ON THE ROAD TO EQUALITY

Ilove the thought of a world with total equality, but the nature of human beings means that’s probably never going to happen.

There will always be people who push against it and want to be treated better than someone else.

It’s just, unfortunately, the way the world works. But it doesn’t mean we have to stop fighting for equality.

I was glad to hear This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has been given a £200,000 pay rise to match her co-presenter, Phillip Schofield.

Yes, it’s a small victory but I just think it’s good that the media industry is starting – slowly – to accept that female presenters should be treated the same way as their male counterparts.

And why the heck not? They do the same job!

MORE PICTURES OF FAST FOOD AND LESS GYM POSING PLEASE

I love Instagram. quite honestly, it’s a waste I shouldn’t because, of time – I spend way too long on it but I love it.

I love that in the morning I wake up to Instagram stories of all the Aussie stars who’ve had another glamorous day in the sun on the beach.

Or the fact I can watch posts by UK fitness star Joe Wicks, AKA the Body Coach, and get his fitness and food tips – it’s a guilty pleasure.

However, celebrities who post workout videos of themselves in the gym looking perfect, I can do without.

Britney Spears is the latest celeb to show off her rockhard abs. Okay, I am insanely jealous. I come out of the gym looking a bit like roadkill.

Celebs, do us all a favour and show us yourselves munching on a McDonald’s.