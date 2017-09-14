CHERYL GIBBS: My jet-set lifestyle is fab – but it’s more jet than style

Have your say

There is nothing better, in my opinion, than being in a new country and experiencing new cultures.

And while I am proud of my degree and our nice house, I’m actually prouder of the fact I have travelled quite a bit in my 35 years.

This week I hit a new record – even if it was for the wrong reason

A fair bit of my travels have been thanks to work.

A few years ago, Matt and I went travelling around the world for four months as I filmed a new television series called A Vegetarian Abroad.

And I’ve travelled quite a lot for other companies filming travel shows.

On Tuesday, I flew to Germany to present a video at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

I was tasked with interviewing the head designer about a new vehicle launch that was being unveiled that day.

All sounds pretty straight forward, right? Some may even say rather glam.

But then again, this is me telling the story – so you know it’s not going to be straight forward.

You see, while I was quite looking forward to going to Frankfurt – a place I’ve never been before – I didn’t quite factor in the fact I was flying there and back in a day.

Flying not from convenient, up-the-road Southampton, but from London Heathrow.

I had to leave at the unholy time of 5am to beat rush-hour traffic.

I got there in plenty of time – too much time in fact, especially given the outbound delay I then endured.

At the other end, I jumped in a taxi and headed for the venue. Upon arrival and loaded with kit, I struggled, somewhat unattractively, across the massive venue to go and film my video.

I’ve had so much time by this point to learn my lines I know it off by heart – a good job really given that the interview and video was filmed ‘as live’ in one take.

I then endured the entire process all the way back to London, including a slightly longer delay on the way back.

Sixteen hours later I’m back at home in Clanfield and Matt asks, ‘How was Frankfurt?’

I was forced to reply, ‘No blooming idea.’

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION – BUT IS IT NEAR A CORNER SHOP?

Matt and I often get mocked for our quiet lifestyle.

Because we don’t have any children yet, our home is a pretty peaceful environment.

It’s just us, in our little bungalow, with views of a farm and the occasional deer that likes to prance in the fields. It’s all rather calm and,

dare I say it, tranquil.

Sometimes when my big loud family get together I find myself wincing at the noise.

When I found out a four-bedroom home in 98-hectares in North Roe in Scotland was up for sale for just £600,000 I wanted to snap it up!

It needs a fair amount of work, but it’s so remote, so peaceful, so quiet.

Lovely as it sounds, though, what happens when you run out of tea bags or milk?

Perhaps that’s taking solitude a bit too far.

I’M PREPARING TO BE PETRIFIED BY SCARY IT CLOWN, PENNYWISE

Itold my husband I did not want to watch the new film of the petrifying 1986 Stephen King novel IT.

Not only do I not want to see the film, I can’t even look at the movie poster because it genuinely terrifies me.

And it’s not because I have a thing about clowns.

Clowns are cool. I have no beef with them. But I do have a genuine fear of looking at marketing material for this new film.

However, Matt went to see it on the opening night and came back gushing about how good it was, telling me that I’d love it ‘because the story is

‘excellent.’

Normally I wouldn’t be fooled by his attempt to scare the life out of me, but he’s not the only person who has said this.

So that’s where I’m going tonight. God help me