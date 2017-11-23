CHERYL GIBBS: Not a great film, but I still balled my eyes out

If you’ve been reading my column over the years (thank you by the way) you’ll know I’m a rather sentimental old soul.

It doesn’t quite go with the industry I’m in to be honest – television is a ruthless game and its certainly not for the faint-hearted, but I’ve managed to do OK in it.

If you didn’t know me really well and only knew me in a business capacity, you may not also assume this about me, but ask anyone who knows me – I’m a very sensitive person and get emotional about a lot of things – family, friendship, a song on the radio, a TV show.

But what I wasn’t prepared for was to ball my eyes out at a film starring comic actor Will Ferrell.

I went to the cinema on Sunday with Matt to watch Will’s new movie Daddy’s Home 2 starring Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow (see the review in today’s Guide).

It’s a sequel to Daddy’s Home which follows the story of how Ferrell’s and Wahlberg’s characters attempt to co-parent as Ferrell becomes the new step-dad to Wahlberg’s children.

It’s a typical Christmas comedy – there’s nothing special about it. But sometimes only those films will do and I was so excited to see the sequel – I even braved the cold temperatures at the Odeon, Port Solent, as its heating system had failed and it was freezing inside. But the heart wants want it wants and the Odeon did dish out free hot drinks to compensate.

Daddy’s Home 2 is a good film – just as good as the first. It’s not the best film in the world and despite having a stellar cast had a lot of moments where you’re wondering how the film quite passed the director’s cut.

But it has just enough laugh-out-loud moments to enjoy it and I would recommend it for a light-hearted family Christmas movie.

However, I wasn’t expecting to sob at the end.

Matt looked over at me and said, ‘are you serious Cheryl? Get a grip’.

I won’t ruin the movie for those who have yet to see it, but I cried during a rather embarrassing karaoke session with World Wrestling Entertainment star John Cena who broke out in song – not quite the cause for tears.

THE TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS

I was so proud of my niece and nephew last Saturday.

We spent the day together shopping and wrapping a Christmas shoe box for the Samaritans who send it abroad to under-privileged children in some of the poorest countries.

I’ve done this with them a few times over the years, but now they’re at ages where they can understand a bit more.

Hollie’s nine and Lewie’s seven and they really got involved in it, taking it on themselves to shop not just for toys, but also for essential items they might need, like toothbrushes, soap and flannels.

They had a budget of £20 per box and I could see their fulfilment in the shopping and telling the workers on the tills what they were doing. They were genuinely proud of their efforts.

After a busy few hours shopping we went back to mine where we listened to Christmas music while wrapping up the gifts before dropping them off at Shoe Zone in Waterlooville to be sent off. A new Christmas tradition every year I think.

COME ON CHERYL, NO SLACKING – YOU KNOW IT’S GOOD FOR YOU

I’ve started running again. I know, it’s hard to keep up with me, but I have.

There was a time when I was able to run six miles without stopping, but at the moment it’s down to two-and-a-half miles and even then I’ve had to stop. And it’s taken a fortnight to get to that point!

Apart from the added health benefits, I’m also glad because I have seen the same man on my run a few days in a row – during which I’ve been walking.

He’s tried with words of encouragement to get me jogging again but I can barely breathe at that point.

After two days of bumping into him and his friends I saw him again – this time in the car with his wife. He spotted me, wound his window down and yelled ‘come on you – not walking again!’

Whatever it takes, hey!