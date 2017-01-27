CHERYL GIBBS: Trump should be big enough to rise above the criticism

What other world figure would do this?

I don’t like him and I don’t like what he stands for.

Ant and Dec

I also don’t like the comments he makes about...well, pretty much everything.

And I don’t like how he takes to social media to moan about people who have criticised him, such as American actress Meryl Streep.

What other world figure do you know who would do this?

Don’t get me wrong, the principle of free speech is such that he has every right to take to Twitter.

But what does it say about the leader of the free world when he reacts so quickly to something and puts it out there in tweets?

At the weekend, hundreds of marches were held all over the world.

The feeling was pretty clear – Trump is not wanted.

Of course that’s not everybody’s view. He’s only in a position of great power because people voted for him.

But an anti-Trump sentiment is very much apparent.

Yet instead of rising above it, instead of being the kind of leader everyone is praying he will be, he chose yet again to take to social media to condemn the marches by questioning why these people didn’t vote against him if they felt that way.

Then he very quickly (more than likely on the suggestion of his advisers) tweeted again, this time commenting that the protests were an example of democracy in action.

You know what I think? The man’s just an absolute idiot.

I’ve never wanted to eat my words more. I really hope he proves me wrong.

But when he makes one of his first priorities in office to get started on putting that infamous wall up between the US and Mexico, I somehow doubt that he will.

I still find it difficult to believe that we’ve started the new year with a man becoming US president who has absolutely no political experience and is best-known for appearing on a reality TV show.

Mr Trump, I want you to prove me wrong. But I’m not holding my breath.

Well done Ant and Dec - and no doubt 2018 will be no 17

Congrats to Geordie duo Ant and Dec again after they walked away from the National Television Awards in London with yet another Best Presenter award.

I can’t believe they’ve won it again – 16 years of winning such an accolade has got to be some sort of a record!

I thought it was lovely how they commended and praised fellow nominees Mel and Sue during their speech.

To me, it just reflected why we love Ant and Dec so much in the first place.

Success hasn’t really changed them.

And to top it all, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here was named best challenge show.

Well done boys!

No doubt next year will be the 17th... get your acceptance speech ready.

There’s a time and a place - and a reality TV show isn’t it

Celebrity Big Brother has been up to its usual antics this week, revealing some truths during a fake game show hosted by Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan.

If you’re watching the show like me (yep, I’m slightly addicted), you’ll know there’s been a romance brewing between ex-Pompey footballer Jamie O’Hara and Bianca Gascoigne.

They’ve been cosying up over the past week, but during the fake game show it was revealed that Bianca actually has a boyfriend on the outside.

Tut, tut... I know emotions must be heightened in such an environment, but there is a time and a place for a romance to start.

I’d say a reality television show is not really the best place to build lasting foundations.