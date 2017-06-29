CHERYL GIBBS: TWO DONKEYS FOR MY HAND IN MARRIAGE IS A GOOD DEAL

I returned from Marrakech last week after spending five days in the sun.

For those of you who’ve not ventured into the hubbub of the medieval Moroccan city, I highly recommend it.

It was a mini-break with my mum, her friend and my sister Jo before I started my new job as head of television for a media company.

The trip was like medicine – lying in the sun, swimming in the pool and drinking a cocktail or two.

Although the latter was quite difficult given that we went during Ramadan.

Although they served alcohol it was, how shall I put it, a bit difficult to ask for top-ups of Sex On The Beach when the people serving it hadn’t had a sip of water in hours.

I solved this problem by ordering just cokes and topping them up with the Bacardi my sister purchased in Duty Free.

I’m pretty sure it’s not what she had in mind when she bought it but I can be rather persuasive when I want a drink.

Though, trust me to book a trip during Ramadan.

I had heard quite a few negative things about visiting Marrakech city centre, the maze-like streets of the sprawling medina, but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised.

I’d heard that women constantly get harassed and grabbed walking through the markets but our experience was the total opposite.

We visited during the day and at night and we found the locals to be more than pleasant – although one of them did call me Stacey Slater from EastEnders.

I wasn’t quite sure how to take that, although perhaps I shouldn’t be that surprised given I used to get compared to her all the time.

It’s not the biggest compliment I’ve ever had, but it could be worse.

In fact, the locals were so lovely I even got a marriage proposal from a guy in the market who told my mum he’d give her two donkeys for me.

My mum politely declined because I’m already wed, but I was rather pleased with the offer.

It’s nice to be able to keep my options open.

LOVE HURTS BUT I’M SURE THEIR MILLIONS WILL CUSHION THE BLOW

They say love can hurt and for the soon-to-be ex-husband of Petra Ecclestone that is certainly true.

The daughter of billionaire Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is going through a bitter divorce battle with her allegedly ‘abusive and violent’ husband James Stunt – who also happens to be a billionaire. Go figure.

The pair married in a lavish £12m ceremony in an Italian castle six years ago.

This week they faced each other in what is sure to be the first of many courtroom battles.

The judge ordered James to move out of the family’s £100m Chelsea mansion and find rented accommodation.

Neither will walk away penniless given both their fortunes, so perhaps love doesn’t hurt after all?

LET’S HOPE RIRI’S NEW SAUDI LOVE INTEREST IS ‘THE ONE’

Talking of billionaires…Pop star Rihanna is reportedly dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

I say ‘reported’ because their reps have confirmed they are an item, but if the snaps taken of them frolicking in the pool are anything to go by, a picture speaks a thousand words.

Quite frankly, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Seriously guys, please, get a room.

Apparently RiRi has enjoyed getting to know the businessman after failed relationships with rapper Drake, Hollywood lothario star Leonardo DiCaprio and R&B singer Chris Brown, which was less than perfect following allegations of abuse.

Let’s see how this one plays out. But I hope for her sake it does.